Texas Central, Amtrak seeking high-speed rail service opportunities between Dallas, Houston

They are seeking to advance planning and analysis work tied to the proposed 205-mph high-speed rail project between the two cities.

DALLAS — Texas Central Partners and Amtrak announced Wednesday they are seeking opportunities to advance work with the proposed 205-mph high-speed rail project between Dallas and Houston.

Both entities are evaluating a potential partnership to study the project and possibly advance it further. They have been cooperating on various initiatives since 2016.

“If we are going to add more high-speed rail to this country, the Dallas to Houston Corridor is a compelling proposition and offers great potential,” said Amtrak Senior Vice President of High-Speed Rail Development Programs Andy Byford in a statement. “We believe many of the country’s biggest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, like Houston and Dallas, deserve more high quality high-speed, intercity rail service and we are proud to bring our experience to evaluate this potential project and explore opportunities with Texas Central so the state can meet its full transportation needs.”

The proposed route would allow riders to travel 240 miles between the two cities in less than 90 minutes.

Both companies have applied to federal grant programs connected to additional study and design work for the project. Amtrak first entered into agreements with Texas Central in 2016 to provide through-ticketing using the company's reservation system, as well as provide support services for the planned rail line.

“This high-speed train, using advanced, proven Shinkansen technology, has the opportunity to revolutionize rail travel in the southern U.S., and we believe Amtrak could be the perfect partner to help us achieve that,” said Texas Central Chief Executive Officer Michael Bui in a statement. “We appreciate Amtrak’s continued collaboration and look forward to continuing to explore how we can partner in the development of this important project.”

The project, if completed, is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 100,000 tons annually and remove 12,500 cars from I-45 every day.

“Dallas is the engine of the fourth largest and fastest growing region in the nation,” Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson said in a statement. “It is bold, innovative endeavors like this that will propel Dallas toward an even more prosperous future. A high-speed rail line would revolutionize transportation in our region, serve as a catalyst for economic growth, and enhance connectivity among Texas residents and businesses.”

Dale Petroskey, president and CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber, said in a statement that the chamber is excited by the possibility that Texas Central and Amtrak's new partnership will bring the rail line closer to fruition.