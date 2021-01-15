American, Southwest among major airlines banning guns in luggage for DC flights

The gun ban for both airlines goes into effect Saturday and lasts through Jan. 23.

Ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, two North Texas-based airlines are among several others who are increasing security on flights.

Both Southwest and American Airlines are banning firearms from flights to and from Washington D.C. area airports. The gun ban for both airlines goes into effect Saturday and lasts through Jan. 23.

Delta, United, and Alaska are also barring passengers flying to Washington from putting guns in checked bags.

American Airlines had also previously announced it will stop serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area from Jan. 16 through Jan. 21.

It's a policy the airline imposed temporarily after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, key lawmakers and the head of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants are asking that anyone arrested in connection with the riot be put on the government's no-fly list.