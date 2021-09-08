Southbound I-635 closed for hours in Garland after motorcyclist killed, police say

The road closure lasted for hours, going into the morning commute, but the highway has since reopened.

GARLAND, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

All southbound lanes were shut down for hours Wednesday morning on Interstate 635 due to a collision in Garland that left one person dead, according to officials.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near La Prada Drive, Garland police said.

A red vehicle had been slowing down to deal with construction in the area when a black vehicle rear-ended it, according to police The motorcyclist was sandwiched between the two vehicles in the crash, killing them.

Police say they have not yet filed charges in the case but an investigation remains active.