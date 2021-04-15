Interstate 45 completely shut down in Hutchins due to fatal crash, police say

The closure was confirmed around 11:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the 18-wheeler was killed, according to police.

Interstate 45 has been shut down in both directions due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to Hutchins police.

The closure was confirmed around 11:35 a.m. and is due to a collision involving a semi, according to TxDOT. An 18-wheeler appears to be on its side on both sides of the roadway.

Hutchins police said a single 18-wheeler struck the bridge support area. The driver of the semi was killed. That person's name has not been released at this time.

The collision happened near Langdon Road, which is also near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway interchange.

Officials have not provided an estimate for how long the area will be closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.