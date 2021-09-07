Section of I-30 in Arlington to be closed in both directions this weekend due to demolition

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — If your weekend plans have you driving through Arlington, you may want to find a different route.

A section of Interstate 30 in Arlington will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday in order for crews to demolish two bridges in the area, according to a notice by the city.

The closure will take place between State Highway 360 and President George Bush Turnpike (State Highway 161).

Eastbound traffic will be forced to exit at Six Flags Drive and re-enter I-30 east of SH 360. Westbound traffic will be detoured south along PGBT, west on Main Street/Division Street and then north on Collins Street to get back onto I-30.

City officials expect significant delays on I-30 and the detour routes this weekend and urge drivers to seek alternate routes.