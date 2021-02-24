I-30 West shut down in Grand Prairie after vehicle fire, TxDOT says

All westbound lanes of Interstate 30 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The incident happened around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday near Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie, according to TxDOT.
The severity is high, so drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Check traffic in your area:
