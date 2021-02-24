I-30 West shut down in Grand Prairie after vehicle fire, TxDOT says

The severity is high, so drivers should avoid the area if possible.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 30 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said.

The incident happened around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday near Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie, according to TxDOT.

