Motorists sick of sitting in traffic on Texas 121 in Bedford will get some relief by 2020, in the form of an unusual traffic fix.

The solution involves allowing motorists to drive on the shoulder of the four-lane Texas 121 in Bedford — a practice that normally would be illegal.

About two miles of Texas 121 between the Texas 121/183 merge and Cheek-Sparger Road/Mid-Cities Boulevard will soon be expanded with an extra lane in each direction, by converting some of the fast-lane shoulder into additional lane space. But the extra lanes — sometimes called “peak hour lanes” — will be open only to traffic during “rush hour” periods of weekday mornings and afternoons.

