'Anything can happen,' including a championship for Dallas Wings? The team has won 5 straight ahead of the WNBA playoffs

DALLAS — For the second straight year, the Dallas Wings have clinched a playoff of spot. And unlike last year, where they were clinging to 8th place for much of the regular season, they’ve found their stride by winning their last five straight games – recently beating both the No. 1 and No. 2-seed teams in the league.

Could they be contenders for the WNBA championship this year?

Well, if the Wings continue to grow together – it’s a possibility. And frankly, the team has been fun to watch down the regular season stretch.

Dallas center Teaira McCowan was just voted the AP Player of the Week. She averaged 18.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and shot 56% from the field to help the Wings win their last four games.

Monday night, guard Marina Mabrey paved the way by netting a season-high 31 points in front of their home crowd, including 13 points in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty.

The Wings also tied their franchise record for longest winning streak at five games.

“We’re playing for something bigger than the playoffs. We’re playing for something bigger. We’re playing for respect in a sense,” Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson said during her postgame interview.

The team has also been down two big pieces – point guard and leading-scorer Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally – and if they are healthy enough to join the squad in the playoff run, the Wings may just be the team to beat!

"In that locker room, we knew that we had the opportunity to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, but we want to go deeper," Johnson said. "We want to finish sixth and once the playoff starts, it's a new season. Anything can happen. We’re comfortable going on the road and playing whoever."

The Wings' current record is 17-16. The Chicago Sky was 16-16 in the regular season last year and went on to win the WNBA championship.

It will be the Wings' fourth playoff appearance, but the team has yet to win a postseason game. Mabrey is hoping her team can continue to step in the moments, especially if they are down players like Ogunbowale.

“Coming out there, playing with a chip, a will to win, and having that be contagious to the rest of the team," Mabrey said.

Up Next

The Wings still have three regular season games left. They'll face the Liberty again at home in College Park Center in Arlington, Wednesday, Aug. 10. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Click here if you would like tickets.

The Wings will then travel to Phoenix to play against the Mercury, who will be without star Diana Taurasi for the rest of the season due to a quadriceps strain.

The Wings will then catch a flight to LA for a matchup against the Sparks.

Playoff outlook

The top eight teams with the highest winning percentage will clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs. Games will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – just three days after the end of the regular season.

The Wings will be entering the playoffs in the sixth spot this year.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, here are the six teams that have qualified:

Chicago Sky

Las Vegas Aces

Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics

Dallas Wings

There are five teams that are fighting for the remaining two playoff spots:

Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury

Minnesota Lynx

New York Liberty

Lost Angeles Sparks

Click here to look at the schedule -- including the national broadcast lineup.