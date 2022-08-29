Wager family beginning very special fall, with father, son and daughter all on the field together

Arlington Martin's head football coach Bob Wager has his son Gage playing, and his daughter Mia cheering this season

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Martin Warriors opened the season with a statement.

"We're coming to play," running back Michael Barrow said, after their impressive 39-31 win over #7 Lake Travis in the opener last Thursday. "And I hope that every team that watches our film sees that these guys aren't a joke. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."

Martin began the year ranked 15th in the state in 6A, but jumped to 11th in the state rankings, after their win over the Cavaliers.

"Of course it means a great deal to get the win," senior corner Javien Toviano said, "but I don't think by any stretch of the imagination it's a surprise for us, for sure."

But this season for Arlington Martin will be special, not just in terms of wins & losses, but also because head coach Bob Wager will have his son and his daughter on the field with him.

Wager's son Gage is a senior running back on the team.

"My first love as a young boy was the game of football," Bob Wager said. "So now, for him to love the game that I love, it creates a special bond, and I'm going to enjoy every second of it."

Meanwhile, his daughter Mia is a sophomore cheerleader. And Mia had to make varsity this year, to make this dream of all three of them sharing the field a reality.

"Oh, it was nerve-wracking, for sure," she said. "It was the question of was I going to make varsity or not."

So that leaves a very proud mom, alone in the stands.

"Oh, she loves it," Mia said. "She's just the biggest fan. She's always in the crowd, so it's great to have her."

But it's a fleeting moment - this one fall with all three of them on the field together - so the Wager's are cherishing it.

"I've worked my whole life for this season itself," Gage said. "I want to maximize every moment. And cherish the little things that some people might miss over. But I want to remember this season for the rest of my life."

And so does their dad. Maybe moreso than anyone.

"It's very special to have that opportunity to spend time with them," Bob said. "Because that's what love is, is time. We want time with our kids.

"To see 'em out there rocking and rolling, wearing the same colors that I'm wearing," he said, "don't get me to crying right now, Mike... but it's something I've dreamt about my whole life. As has my wife, as have my kids."