The XFL is back in North Texas, and Arlington gets its name on the team

The league, owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is being headquartered in North Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — North Texans now have one more team to root for.

The XFL (yes, it's back) is making its return in 2023, and on Monday, it revealed the eight teams that will be participating.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will be represented by the Arlington Renegades, which will be coached by longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops.

The Renegades previously went by the Dallas Renegades when the XFL relaunched in 2020 before suspending operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new incarnation of the Renegades will be playing at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium, previously Globe Life Park and the former home of the Texas Rangers.

The seven other teams are the DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers.

Meet your Arlington Renegades. These straight shooters only listen to their pride and desire to take the victory that is theirs.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/0smYfT5dde — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 31, 2022

The football league, which is now owned by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and longtime business partner Dany Garcia, will also be headquartered in North Texas

The XFL, which was originally founded in 2001 by WWE's Vince McMahon, relaunched in 2020 but had to suspend operations in the middle of its season due to the pandemic. The league went bankrupt soon after, and its future was left in limbo.

The league was purchased by Johnson and Garcia in August 2020, breathing new life into the XFL. The two announced the league's return back in July of this year.

NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips makes his return to coaching with the XFL's Houston team, while former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward was chosen to coach the San Antonio team.