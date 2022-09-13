PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
The NBA has released the findings of an investigation launched nearly a year ago into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after an ESPN.com article accused him of racism and sexism in the workplace.
During the investigation, the NBA held interviews with 320 people including current and former employees, and reviewed over 80,000 documents and other materials.
The findings seemingly confirm many of the accusations, including Sarver using the N-word, treating female employees in an unequal way, and making sex-related and physical appearance comments towards female employees.
As a result of the findings, the association has suspended Sarver from all NBA or WNBA activities for a year and fined the manager the maximum penalty of $10 million. Sarver has also been ordered to complete a training program focused on appropriate workplace conduct.
"The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigations are troubling and disappointing," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.
EN ESPAÑOL: Robert Sarver, propietario de los Phoenix fue multado con $10 millones, además de ser suspendido por la NBA por un año en la organización
