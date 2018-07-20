PLANO, Texas – Parents and players on a Texas softball team were stunned Thursday night when their coach was asked to get off the field because his wheelchair presented a rules violation.

The Texas Glory Adkins softball team, from Abilene, was in Plano for a USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) tournament. Their coach, Adrian Gomez, who has muscular dystrophy, was forced to leave his usual post beside first base because his wheelchair violated tournament policy.

Gomez was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at age two. He’s been in a wheelchair since childhood.

"This wheelchair is me,” he said. “It's who I am. It's a part of me."

Gomez, who’s coached on the field without issue for 13 years, is more than a coach for his Glory Adkins players – he’s a friend.

"He has basically instilled in us hard work to overcome any obstacles,” said Kaci Webb, who has played for Gomez for 10 of those years.

Kaci Webb

In a note Webb wrote that was sent to WFAA by her mom, she said her team has played in "countless" USSA tournaments and tournaments at the national level and they've never seen their coach ordered off the field.

USSA President Darren Darracq said the decision was about safety.

"We intend to enforce the prohibited equipment rule as safety of the participants is our primary concern," he told WFAA.

Webb said Gomez has always been able to avoid foul balls or move out of the way for any play. In softball, the first base coach stands – or sits – about 60 feet from home plate, several feet away from the double bag in foul territory. Many fields have a designated coach’s box for first and third base coaches.

"That's my right to make that decision. I have the right as the other coaches,” Gomez said. “If I want to coach from the dugout or if I want to be out there.”

Adrian Gomez meets umpires and an opposing coach before his team's tournament game July 20 in Plano

WFAA asked some players from Glory Adkins’ opponent if they were concerned about safety.

"I've seen him in other tournaments and never had a problem with him running or anything,” said Madie Smithey. She plays for the Fort Worth Wolfpack Elite.

“I feel it’s his own risk he is taking,” said Charity Vernon.

While tournament organizers say they will stick to the rules, Adrian Gomez says he plans to challenge the rules, saying they violate the Americans With Disability Act that prohibits discrimination of people with disabilities in any all areas of public life.

The City of Plano tried to distance itself from the issue. A city spokesman released the following statement to WFAA:

“Plano Parks & Recreation is proud of our record of inclusive programs, and accessible parks and facilities that contribute to the quality of life in our community.

“Plano hosts dozens of competitive softball tournaments every year, with thousands of spectators, players and coaches visiting Plano in conjunction with these events. Unless they are an official City of Plano event, tournaments are administered under the rules of the sponsoring organization. These tournaments rent our facilities and are not affiliated with the City beyond access to fields and park facilities.

“The South National Championship softball tournament currently utilizing fields at High Point Park and Archgate Park in Plano is administered by the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA). Questions about the interpretation and enforcement of USSSA rules and regulations governing players and coaches should be directed to USSSA itself.”

WFAA.com's Landon Haaf contributed to this report.

© 2018 WFAA