Is the USMNT dropping its 2022 World Cup kit on Thursday?

TEXAS, USA — The 2022 World Cup begins Nov. 20, and we're getting a closer look at the kits that the U.S. men's national team (USMNT) might be wearing.

The USMNT shared a teaser of what appears to be the drop of the kit to be worn at the World Cup. The tweet shows the silhouette of a player with flashing lights and the date "9/15".

Here is a look at the tease:

The United States will open World Cup group play against Iran, Wales and England.

We don't know yet which 26 players will make the USMNT World Cup roster, but that announcement is expected on Nov. 9 in New York City, according to ESPN. A number of the potential players on the roster have Texas ties, which WFAA has detailed here.

New additions to this World Cup also include a ball with tracking device and "semi-automated offside technology," which had mixed reviews upon its announcement.

How will the reaction to the USMNT World Cup kits be? Likely the same... You can't please everyone! Guess we will find out on Sept. 15.