Mexico national team to play at AT&T Stadium in September

It will be the first international matchup for Mexico since winning the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Mexican national soccer team announced Tuesday it would be playing an international friendly against Australia in Arlington this fall.

The Mexico-Australia game will be played on Saturday, Sept. 9 in AT&T Stadium. It will be El Tri's first match since winning the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Panama at SoFi Stadium in California.

Mexico also recently played a match in AT&T Stadium, a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the Gold Cup quarterfinal match on July 8.

The Sept. 9 game against Australia came as part of a four-match announcement, including Sept. 12 against Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Oct. 14 against Ghana at a site to be determined, and Oct. 17 against Germany in Philadelphia.

The game against Australia will mark Mexico’s 12th game at AT&T Stadium since it started hosting El Tri in 2009. Mexico holds a 8-2-1 record in Jerry World.

Here is a look at the Mexico team's history playing in AT&T Stadium:

July 19, 2009 (then-named Cowboys Stadium): vs. Haiti – 4-0 win (2009 Gold Cup)

June 5, 2011 (then-named Cowboys Stadium): vs. El Salvador – 5-0 win (2011 Gold Cup)

June 3, 2012 (then-named Cowboys Stadium): vs. Brazil – 2-0 win (friendly)

July 24, 2013 (then-named Cowboys Stadium): vs. Panama – 2-1 loss (2013 Gold Cup)

May 31, 2014 (then-named Cowboys Stadium): vs. Ecuador – 3-1 win (friendly)

March 27, 2018: vs. Croatia – 0-1 loss (friendly)

June 9, 2019: vs. Ecuador – 3-2 win (friendly)

May 29, 2021: vs. Iceland – 2-1 win (friendly)

July 10, 2021: vs. Trinidad & Tobago – 0-0 draw (2021 Gold Cup)

May 28, 2022: vs. Nigeria – 2-1 win (friendly)

July 8, 2023: vs. Costa Rica – 2-0 win (2023 Gold Cup)

In games against Australia, Mexico has one win, two losses and two draws. The last time Mexico played against Australia was in 2001, a 2-0 loss.

Tickets for the game at AT&T Stadium will go on sale Thursday, July 27 at www.SomosLocales.com.