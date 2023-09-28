Maarten Paes makes two key saves as FC Dallas ties the Philadelphia Union 1-1

Paul Arriola appeared to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 82nd but his goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

CHESTER, Pa. — CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alan Velasco scored in the 36th minute, Maarten Paes made two key saves and FC Dallas tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (10-10-10), coming off a 1-1 draw against Columbus on Saturday, avoided defeat after trailing in a game for the ninth time this season. Philadelphia (14-8-8) has drawn three straight regular-season home matches after winning 18 of its previous 21 at Subaru Park.

Quinn Sullivan scored his second goal of the season in the 25th minute for Philadelphia. Sullivan settled a through ball from Kai Wagner on a counterattack and hammered it into the back of the net.

Holy moly, this ball from Kai Wagner was unreal. Tough start for #DTID to go down 1-0.



Philly has only beaten FC Dallas twice in 14 meetings. BUT … both wins came at home. pic.twitter.com/a1XD1FPb9R — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 28, 2023

A clearance attempt fell to the feet of Velasco, and he sent in a shot from distance for his third MLS goal of the season.

Paes made a point-blank save of Alejandro Bedoya’s header in the 56th. Paes also got a hand on Mikael Uhre’s deflected shot from distance in the 66th.

What a freaking save by Paes. This dude has made countless of these caliber saves this season for @FCDallas #DTID pic.twitter.com/xDnEOtiKqX — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 28, 2023

Another big Paes save to keep things knotted up at 1 apiece. #DTID pic.twitter.com/g2F9Yj0l3N — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 28, 2023

Paul Arriola appeared to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 82nd but his goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Philadelphia travels to Columbus, while Dallas visits Houston.

