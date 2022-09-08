'First drink on us' | FC Dallas announces August match promotions, including Nonprofit Night

FC Dallas will host a number of promotions for its August matches, including "Nonprofit Night Presented by H-E-B."

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas finished its July slate strong with back-to-back wins after posting three ties and a loss to NYCFC, with fireworks and drone shows a plenty.

Entering August, the club is returning to Frisco for a homestand following a loss on the road to Seattle and a dramatic 1-1 draw to Portland. FC Dallas will host three of its next four matches, and like the July games, there are a number of promotions for fans to enjoy.

The club announced this week that for every match in August, fans will get a voucher for a free beer or soft drink. They're calling it "$25 tickets and first drink on us" since the tickets start as low as $25.

Each match has its specific promotions, as well. Here is a breakdown:

"Red Out" – FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes – Aug. 13

This match will serve as the first look at the club's newest addition, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget. This match will also be a "red out" game, where fans are encouraged to wear red FC Dallas apparel. You can shop the FC Dallas fan shop online for everything you need to show you’re #DTID.

Dallas is also supporting DKMS, an organization focused on eliminating blood cancer by encouraging registration to be a bone marrow or stem cell donor. DKMS will be on-site swabbing potential donors and encouraging donor registration. All 2022 primary home jerseys will be on sale at Soccer 90 and the FC Dallas Fan Shop with a portion of the proceeds benefiting DKMS.

3 Points Wednesday – FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union – Aug. 17

For "3 Points Wednesday," fans can enjoy $3 beers and $1 hot dogs. FC Dallas hosts powerhouse Philadelphia Union, who sit in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nonprofit Night Presented by H-E-B – FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake – Aug. 27

This match marks the first-ever Nonprofit Night. Throughout the night, FC Dallas will highlight organizations across North Texas who focus on improving our community in a variety of ways.

Guests can enjoy fireworks after the match courtesy of Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit that provides services for children and families experiencing homelessness in Dallas. The FC Dallas Foundation will host a silent auction featuring authentic memorabilia and exclusive experiences through the DASH Auction App. Proceeds from the auction benefit Vogel Alcove, who will attend the match and share information about their organization.

Other nonprofits currently scheduled to attend along with representatives available to provide information about their organization include:

My Possibilities - provides adults with Down Syndrome, Autism and other cognitive disabilities the chance to continue their education.

Special Olympics Texas - helps athletes with intellectual disabilities find the joy in sports.

National Breast Cancer Foundation - provides early detection screenings, including mammograms, breast health education, and a supportive community.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County – enables young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizen.

For a complete list of organizations participating in Nonprofit Night, please visit FCDallas.com/NonprofitNight.

How to get tickets

Tickets to watch FC Dallas’ five remaining regular season home matches can be purchased at FCDallasTickets.com. For the latest news and information regarding FC Dallas theme nights and promotional giveaways, please visit FCDallas.com/Events.