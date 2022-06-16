FC Dallas, MLS clubs commemorate Juneteenth with 'Freedom to Be' jerseys

All players will be wearing jerseys featuring Juneteenth-inspired numbers designed by Judah, a Black LGBTQ+ artist from Alabama.

FRISCO, Texas — When MLS players take the field over the weekend, you'll notice something different about their jerseys.

The league announced this week that the players from 28 clubs taking the field on June 18 and June 19 will don jerseys with Juneteenth-inspired numbers. The special design was created by Judah, a Black LGBTQ+ artist from Childersburg, Alabama.

Judah, who now resides in Brooklyn, N.Y., created the numbers – a vibrant yellow, green, and red color palette – to represent the blood, soil and prosperity of Africa and its people, MLS officials said.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to create a design to celebrate the beauty and resilience of what Juneteenth represents,” said Judah. “The freedom to express what it means to me as a Black queer woman was liberating and I look forward to partnering with MLS and Black Players For Change to share this with the world.”

“We are all born with an inalienable right to be free, to live a life of value, self-expression and dignity,” said Sola Winley, executive vice president for Major League Soccer. “Juneteenth is a special moment for Major League Soccer to honor this truth and to celebrate and commemorate the significant contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans to our nation’s culture, commerce, and community.”

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off in commemorative boxes detailed with the powerful poem “Freedom,” written by legendary African American poet, novelist, and social activist Langston Hughes. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit organizations supporting and uplifting Black communities in the markets of MLS clubs.

FC Dallas' proceeds will go towards the S.M. Wright Foundation. Information on bidding for the jerseys can be found at MLSauctions.com.

Here is a full list of the benefiting organizations throughout the league:

Atlanta United: Morehouse University Foundation

Austin FC: Six Square

Charlotte FC: Johnson C. Smith University

Chicago Fire FC: My Block My Hood My City

FC Cincinnati: Juneteenth Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids: JMF Corporation

Columbus SC: VoyceNow Foundation

D.C. United: Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid

FC Dallas: S.M. Wright Foundation

Houston Dynamo: The Forge for Families

Sporting Kansas City: Kansas City G.I.F.T.

LA Galaxy: BOSS Academy and Project Blue

Los Angeles FC: Color the Water

Inter Miami CF: Mourning Family Foundation

Minnesota United: Voices for Racial Justice

CF Montreal: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Montreal

Nashville SC: My Brother's Keeper Nashville

New England Revolution: Man Up, Inc.

New York Red Bulls: National Black Child Development Institute

New York City FC: City in the Community

Orlando City SC: My Brother's Keeper Orlando

Philadelphia Union: Design FC

Portland Timbers: Maurice Lucas Foundation

Real Salt Lake: Project Success Coalition

San Jose Earthquakes: African American Community Services Agency

Seattle Sounders FC: RAVE Foundation

Toronto FC: Foundation for Black Communities

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Ethos Lab