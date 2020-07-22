Rockies spoil Rangers first game in new ballpark Globe Life Field

After a four-month delay, the Rangers made their debut in the new $1.2 billion stadium.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Field is open for business. Well, a soft-opening at least.

After nearly a four-month delay, the Texas Rangers played their first game in their new $1.2 billion ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Colorado Rockies spoiled the debut of the Rangers new home, 5-1, in the first of two exhibition games.

On the bright side, the game didn't count. And no one was there to see it in-person besides 100-200 people.

The Rangers pumped in crowd noise through the stadium speakers to make it feel like a normal home game. (But, we left "normal" a long time ago.)

Joey Gallo introduced to a raucous crowd in Arlington.



The energy in the stadium is palpable.#Rangers ⚾️ @wfaa pic.twitter.com/7k4BxIybTV — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) July 22, 2020

Despite a capacity of 40,300, no fans were in attendance -- nor will they be for the foreseeable future -- as the MLB continues to evaluate the ongoing health risks and factors.

Safety protocols were in-place for those who entered the stadium, including players, coaches, essential staff and credentialed media.

Forehead temperatures were taken at the entrance and masks were required for entry.

Inside, the temperature was 74 degrees and it stayed that way from start to finish.

Rectractable roofs, for the win.

The Rockies got hot, though.

Colorado unloaded three home runs in the first five innings, courtesy of Daniel Murphy, Nolan Arenado and David Dahl.

The new ballpark is supposed to be more pitcher-friendly, but it wasn't for Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson.

The Rangers scored their first run at Globe Life Field in the seventh inning, when Leody Taveras hit an RBI single to score Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who continues to have an impressive spring and summer camp.

Rangers and Rockies stand for the national anthem in an empty Globe Life Field@wfaa #TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/DR2N3OuT2w — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) July 22, 2020

The Rangers have another dress rehearsal Wednesday night, before they open the 60-game regular season against the Rockies on Friday night in Arlington.