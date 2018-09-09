Charlotte — Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory could face discipline from the NFL as early as next week, after suffering a relapse sometime in August, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Sunday morning.

Gregory did not travel with the team to the Cowboys final preseason game in Houston August 30th because he was meeting with the NFL's medical director.

After that game Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the team doesn’t get much information in these situations, “my understanding of the situation is he went to see someone in regard to his status with the NFL and that's something that apparently will continue over the course of this year periodically."

The ESPN report went on to say the league would take into account steps Gregory has taken since the relapse in determining what the punishment would be. It also says the NFL has show more leniency in dealing with substance abuse policy offenders this offseason.

