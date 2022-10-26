DICK'S Sporting Goods and Nike hosting 'It's Her Shot' event in Plano this weekend

It’s Her Shot is a free to attend on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-ups and more details are available on the website: itshershotevents.com.

DALLAS — An event to help empower young female athletes is coming to Plano this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Nike are teaming together to host “It’s Her Shot” with appearances by WNBA Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray and three-time WNBA MVP, legend Sheryl Swoopes.

This is the first time "It’s Her Shot" will be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The event, which debuted in 2021 on the famous street courts of Venice, has recently returned to Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Washington, D.C.

The one in Plano will be the event’s seventh installment.

"It’s Her Shot" is a free to attend on a first-come, first-served basis, for girls 8 to 18 years old. Sign-ups and more details are available on the website: itshershotevents.com.

Attendees can expect to participate in “courtside chats” with talent, including professional basketball players and coaches. There will be pickup games, skills clinic, shooting contests, prizes and giveaways.

The popular Hoopbus will also be stationed at the event.

"It’s Her Shot" will take place at Plano Sports Authority 1 at 6500 Preston Meadows Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DFW is becoming quite the hotspot for women’s basketball with growing professional leagues.

This week, it was announced that Dallas will also be the new location for the Athletes Unlimited basketball league, which launched its inaugural season last year.

Wings’ Gray is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience that has signed on to play in the pro league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26, 2023.

In June 2022, the Dallas Wings announced it will be partnering with Force 10 Sports Management to help expand 3x3 women’s basketball.

“The Dallas Wings are proud to partner with Force 10 Sports in support of women’s 3x3 basketball," Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb told WFAA. “As an organization we strive to provide exciting and meaningful opportunities for women in sports and to provide these athletes with the platform they deserve.”