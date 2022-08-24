The boys from Pearland are moving on thanks to a 8-4 win over Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pearland has done it again and won another elimination game, defeating Pennsylvania 8-4 on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport.

Pearland hit three home runs in the game. Jacob Zurek smacked a solo homer in the second while Manny Castillo and Kaiden Shelton went deep in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

Another elimination game awaits Pearland on Thursday when the club faces Tennessee, which earlier lost 13-0 to Hawaii, the tournament favorite. The winner of the Pearland-Tennessee game will face Hawaii on Saturday for the United States championship.

Corey Kahn earned the win for Pearland by throwing three innings of one-run ball on two hits. He struck out one.