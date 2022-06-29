North Texas Olympian Jasmine Moore qualifies for World Championships in both triple and long jump

Last weekend, Moore qualified for the World Championship in Oregon in both triple jump and long jump. She's the first American woman to ever do that.

MANSFIELD, Texas — To say that 21-year-old Jasmine Moore had a good debut season at the University of Florida would be a grave understatement. Moore transferred to Florida last fall after spending two years on the track team at the University of Georgia.

She went to Florida as an Olympian after competing in the triple jump in the Tokyo Olympics last season. She missed finals by less than half of a meter.

“After the Olympics, I was kind of sad," Moore said. "Just with how I performed. You get to the biggest stage, and then you don’t perform your best. I worked really hard in the off-season just to give myself the best opportunity. I kind of felt like I had nothing to lose."

She gained a lot.

A lot of titles. A lot of hardware.

“I definitely feel like I had one of the best seasons I could have had," Moore said.

Last weekend, Moore qualified for the World Championships in Oregon in both the triple jump and long jump. She's the first American woman to ever do that.

At the SEC Championships, in May, Moore won both the triple jump and long jump for indoor and outdoor competitions. She turned around and did the same thing at the NCAA Championships.

Eight titles.

“Some of my accomplishments were a surprise, but I knew I had worked hard for it. And I knew it was possible," Moore said.

When Moore competed in Tokyo, her parents weren't able to attend because of COVID restrictions. This time, Earl and Trinette Moore will get to watch their daughter compete on the world stage in person.

“We try to make all of her events, so again it was disheartening to not be able to watch her compete at the Olympics," Earl Moore said. "To watch her compete on the world stage will be very exciting."

Heading into the next level of competition, Moore said she is channeling her focus.

“I know I belong," Moore said. "I know I got to this point. I’m not scared. I just don’t want to be there just to be there like I was in Tokyo. I want to compete and do well. I want to make finals in both my events, and I know I can."

She's proven that to herself.

“I know it’s going to be tough…a lot of tough competition, but I definitely have a more positive mindset going into it," Moore said. "I'm really excited to have another opportunity to compete for the U.S."