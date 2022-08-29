‘Super Bowl of Gay Softball' | NAGAAA hosts Softball World Series in Dallas for first time since 2014

Officials said the tournament is also expected to bring in $16 million into the local economy.

DALLAS — The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) is set to host its 45th annual Gay Softball World Series (GSWS) in Dallas for the first time since 2014, officials announced.

This year’s event kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 3. Dallas is expected to host more than 5,000 athletes representing 48 cities in the United States and Canada.

Today, the NAGAAA, the GSWS Dallas host committee, City of Dallas officials and the Dallas Sports Commission gathered to recognize the anniversary of the event.

Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez also presented NAGAAA and the GSWS with an official City of Dallas pride flag.

Dallas has previously hosted the event three different times in 1988, 2004, and 2014, according to officials. This year’s event was originally scheduled to be held in Dallas in 2021 but was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re honored that NAGAAA and the Gay Softball World Series chose to return to Dallas,” Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission said. “Dallas is an ideal location for amateur sporting events, and the growth of Gay Softball World Series year after year is evidence of that. We are excited to once again have the opportunity to show off our great city to the athletes and fans.”

Dallas GSWS says it plans to contribute $100,000 to local grassroots, nonprofit organizations that are focused on the LGBTQUIA+ community at the end of the event.