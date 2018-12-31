Dallas will host the 2020 NHL Winter Classic – an annual outdoor hockey game – in 2020, according to a report Monday.

John Shannon, a sportscaster with the Canadian Rogers Sportsnet, wrote on Twitter that Dallas was selected as the host city with the Stars’ opponent yet to be announced. Official word from the league was expected to come down Tuesday, the day of the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame’s football stadium.

A venue for the 2020 contest wasn’t immediately clear. Given the game’s history of being played at outdoor baseball stadiums, Globe Life Park in Arlington is a potential fit.

Tomorrow, NHL will announce 2020 Winter Classic will be in Dallas. Not sure yet who the Stars’ opponent will be. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) December 31, 2018

Rumblings on social media Monday suggested the Cotton Bowl would be the game’s destination.

If the Winter Classic is at the Cotton Bowl which is likely, it will be the first time since 1995 that hockey has been played at Fair Park. The Dallas Blackhawks and Dallas Freeze of the CHL played at Fair Park Coliseum. @nadeler was the play by play announcer for the Blackhawks. — Gavin Spittle (@gjspittle) December 31, 2018

None of the previous classics have been played at a domed stadium, potentially making AT&T Stadium a longshot despite the ability to open the roof.

Dallas would become the southernmost host city in the Winter Classic’s history. St. Louis, which hosted in 2017, is currently the furthest south the outdoor hockey game has been played.

Six of the previous Winter Classics have been played at baseball stadiums. The other five have been held at football stadiums.

Here’s a list of previous NHL Winter Classic host cities:

2019: Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame Football)

2018: Citi Field (New York Mets)

2017: Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals)

2016: Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)

2015: Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)

2014: Michigan Stadium (Michigan Football)

2013: Game canceled due to NHL lockout

2012: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

2011: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh Steelers)

2010: Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox)

2009: Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs)

2008: New Era Field (Buffalo Bills)

