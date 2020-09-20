5-year-old Stars fan celebrates big win at home

Kasen Meighen has a heart condition that keeps him away from crowds. It didn’t stop him from cheering on the Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

DALLAS — Stars fans all over D-FW are up for the Cup. Some watched the game at the American Airlines Center watch party, but others like Kasen Meighen watched from home.

“Go Stars!” Kasen cheered in a virtual interview with WFAA.

Kasen suffers from pulmonary valve stenosis, a condition that’s already put him through two open-heart surgeries before his first birthday. He’s been doing much better, in recent years but still suffers from fatigue, according to his father Nick Meighen.

“I’m not really feeling well,” Kasen said before Game 1. “I’m not.”

Despite his progress, crowds, even socially-distant ones, aren’t an option, but that didn’t stop him from watching the game at home with his dad.

“Just seeing the Stars advance as far, it means a lot to us,” Nick Meighen said.

Geared up with a Stars jersey, hat, a temporary face tattoo, and a large Stars decal on the wall, it wasn’t quite as exciting as watching the game in person, or at the watch party at the American Airlines Center, but the energy at home was still electric.

“It’s just a lot of fun," Meighen said. “It’s very exciting.”

Kasen and his dad want the players and coaches to know through the rest of this bizarre season, they and fans everywhere are behind them no matter where they are, win or lose, until the end of the line.