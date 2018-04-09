The conversation surrounding Colin Kaepernick, the NFL and national anthem protests has reached a new height of bizarreness: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz quote-tweeting former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Ahmadinejad, who’s begun tweeting with greater frequency of late, posted a tweet about Kaepernick’s unemployment, calling him “one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018

Cruz used the tweet for political points, countering Kaepernick’s selection as the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign as well as a viral video of his opponent, Beto O’Rourke, defending players who’ve chosen to protest during the national anthem.

When a radical anti-Semite, anti-American Iranian dictator emphatically agrees with you, maybe that’s a sign that Beto, the NFL, and Nike are all on the wrong side of the American people.... https://t.co/7MYcLfIsBz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 4, 2018

O’Rourke went viral last month when video surfaced of him at a campaign rally saying “there’s nothing more American” than protests during the anthem – a phenomenon started by Kaepernick in 2016.

Ahmadinejad was a frequent challenger of American politics during his presidency, and that continues today. He has posted several tweets disparaging the United States government, including one early Monday afternoon:

The #UnitedStatesGovernment systematically plunders the wealth of Nations to fix it's own budget problems; and trade deficit. #DictatorshipOfDollar — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018

Ahmadinejad had a turbulent relationship with Israel during his presidency and was accused of anti-Semitism on the global stage at least once, according to Reuters.

Ahmadinejad taking to Twitter is fundamentally ironic, as his presidency saw a ban of the social network in Iran. He joined Twitter in March of 2017.

The Kaepernick tweet Monday was Ahmadinejad’s 100th tweet in a year-and-a-half. Almost a quarter of those, though, have come since Aug. 1.

