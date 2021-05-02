John Travolta, daughter break into the 'Hand Jive' in Super Bowl ad

John Travolta is recreating one of his iconic dance scenes from "Grease" alongside his daughter for a Super Bowl LV ad. The actor is joined by other big name stars in the Scotts and Miracle-Gro commercial.
Travolta is setting up his smartphone camera so he can make a TikTok video with his daughter, Ella. Once the old man has it figured out, John and Ella break into part of the "Born to Hand Jive" dance routine Travolta did with Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 classic. The only difference is the song they are dancing to is Surfaces' "Sunday Best" and not timeless song by Sha Na Na featured in the movie.
This all takes place in a lush garden, which is the point. The ad is for fans to sign up for a chance to win "the lawn and garden of your dreams."
Others appearing in the commercial are Martha Stewart working in the garden, actor Carl Weathers working on his golf game, Leslie David Baker from "The Office" working the barbecue, Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell working on her abs and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch on a riding mower, of course.