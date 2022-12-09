NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Vikings, Dolphins climb as Cowboys slide

A big shakeup from last week's Locked On NFL Power Rankings as the Vikings and Eagles jump into the top 10, while others make their top 10 exit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was an exciting Week 1 around the NFL as we saw numerous upsets and surprising outcomes. Those results have led to a massive shake up in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 2.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

Week 2 Power Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 31-10 win over LAR

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Bills are the Super Bowl favorite and they looked that way in Week 1 with a dominant win over the defending champion Rams in L.A. Josh Allen looked elite with 297 yards passing and 3 passing touchdowns as well as a rushing touchdown. He did throw two interceptions but it didn’t phase the Bills defense, which picked off Matthew Stafford three times.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 44-21 win over ARZ

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

Patrick Mahomes didn’t look like he was missing Tyreek Hill on Sunday in the Chiefs’ opener against the Cardinals. Mahomes threw for 360 yards and FIVE touchdowns on Sunday leading to a 44-21 win. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 121 yards, new WR Juju Smith-Schuster was very involved with six catches for 79 yards. And new rookie RB Isaiah Pacheco had 62 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two receiving TDs of his own.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 19-3 win over DAL

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense throttled Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Sunday before Prescott left the game with a hand injury in the fourth. The Cowboys drove down the field for a field goal on their first possession but hardly crossed the 50-yard-line after that. The Bucs offense didn’t do anything too special, but Leonard Fournette rushed for 127 yards and new WR Julio Jones was effective with 69 receiving yards including a 48-yard strike from Tom Brady.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 24-19 win over LV

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Chargers are up a few spots this week after a strong Week 1 performance agains the Raiders. It was somewhat of a conservative game for the Chargers’ offense but their new-look defense came up big against Derek Carr, sacking him five times and intercepting him three times. These are the defensive performances the Chargers were looking for last season. Now, they have Khalil Mack who had three sacks himself on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 24-9 win over NYJ

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9

The Ravens are up from No. 10 last week, as they benefit from a number of losses in the top 10 of last week’s rankings. The Ravens cruised to a 24-9 win over the Jets as Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 31-10 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Rams looked real bad on Thursday night in their 31-10 loss to the Bills. Matthew Stafford didn’t look right and he threw three interceptions. Jalen Ramsey was graded as one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL last week. And new addition Allen Robinson was nearly silent. The Rams still have one of the NFL’s best rosters and they’ll work to bounce back from what seemed like a Week 1 Super Bowl hangover.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 38-35 win over DET

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

The Eagles make a leap from 11 to the 7 to get into the top 10. While their offense looked fantastic on Sunday in Detroit, their defense gave up a shocking 35 points to the Lions in the 38-35 victory. Jalen Hurts completed just 56% of his passes, but was effective on the ground with 90 rushing yards and he showed a lot of chemistry with new WR AJ Brown, who caught 10 passes for 155 yards. They have a big Monday night game against the Vikings this week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 23-20 loss to PIT

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/14

Maybe a bit of a Super Bowl runner-up for the Bengals on Sunday as they fell to Pittsburgh in overtime 23-20. This would look a lot different for them if their game-winning extra point attempt in regulation wasn’t blocked. Joe Burrow threw a whopping 4 interceptions in Week 1 along with 338 passing yards. Ja’Marr Chase picked up where he left off with 10 catches for 129 yards. No need to panic at all yet if you’re a Bengals fan.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 23-7 win over GB

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/16

The Vikings looked nearly perfect in their Week 1 win over the Packers 23-7. The Kevin O’Connell era got off to a great start and the defense was fantastic. They sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and forced a fumble along with an interception, albeit with a banged up Packers offensive line. Kirk Cousins was effective and Justin Jefferson picked up where he left off as well with 9 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. It’s a big jump but it’s easy to see why they moved up into the top 10 from 19th last week.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 23-7 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/21

The Packers were without starting WR1 Allen Lazard, starting OT David Bakhtiari and starting OT Elgton Jenkins in their Week 1 loss to the Vikings. It was a very bad game for Green Bay, bur we’ve seen them start slow before, like with their 38-3 opening loss to the Saints last year and then they went 13-4. So it’s hard to move them out of the top 10 already, but it’s easy to see how badly they’re going to miss Davante Adams.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 27-26 win over ATL

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 20-7 win over NE

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

12. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 20-7 win over NE

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

13. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 17-16 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/27

13. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 17-16 loss to SEA

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/27

14. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 24-19 loss to LAC

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/20

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 19-10 loss to CHI

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 20-20 vs. HOU

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 23-20 win over CIN

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 26-24 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 21-20 loss to NYG

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 28-22 win over JAX

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Commanders podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 44-21 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 17-16 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. New York Giants

Last week result: 21-20 win over TEN

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. New England Patriots

Last week result: 20-7 loss to MIA

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 19-10 win over SF

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 38-35 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 19-3 loss to TB

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29

27. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 19-3 loss to TB

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29

28. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 26-24 loss to CLE

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Houston Texans

Last week result: 20-20 tie vs. IND

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Texans podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 28-22 loss to WAS

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 27-26 loss to NO

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. New York Jets

Last week result: 24-9 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jets podcast, free and available on all platforms