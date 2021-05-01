LIVE BLOG: Final day of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

More than 150 players will be chosen Saturday in rounds four through seven.

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: All times listed are in eastern

We've reached the end of the ride, but what a ride it was.

The 2021 NFL Draft wraps up Saturday from Cleveland, with 154 players set to be selected in rounds four through seven. At this point, teams will mostly be looking to add depth and take the best players available, but there's always the possibility of finding that "Diamond in the Rough" (see: Brady, Tom).

Some notable names still on the board include Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Miami tight end Brevin Jordan, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick first again (106th overall), while the Philadelphia Eagles have the most scheduled selections with eight.

More coverage:

What follows is a comprehensive live blog of today's action. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the lakefront!

2:41 p.m. - Lets get some updates as the fifth round gets under way:

145. Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State

Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State 146. New York Jets: Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn 147. Houston Texans: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami 148. Atlanta Falcons: Ta'Quon Graham, DE, Texas

Ta'Quon Graham, DE, Texas 149. Cincinnati Bengals: Evan McPherson, K, Florida

Evan McPherson, K, Florida 150. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis 151. Chicago Bears: Larry Boron, OT, Missouri

Larry Boron, OT, Missouri 152. Denver Broncos: Caden Sterns, S, Texas

Caden Sterns, S, Texas 153. Cleveland Browns: Tony Field II, LB, West Virginia

Tony Field II, LB, West Virginia 154. New York Jets: Michael Carter II, CB, Duke

Michael Carter II, CB, Duke 155. San Francisco 49ers: Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan

Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan 156. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin 157. Minnesota Vikings: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa 158. Carolina Panthers: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa 159. Los Angeles Chargers: Brenden Jaimes, OG, Nebraska

Brenden Jaimes, OG, Nebraska 160. Baltimore Ravens: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

1:54 p.m. - Here are the last 14 picks of the fourth round:

131. Baltimore Ravens: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State 132. Cleveland Browns: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State 133. New Orleans Saints: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame 134. Minnesota Vikings: Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State 135. Tennessee Titans: Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh 136. Arizona Cardinals: Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

Marco Wilson, CB, Florida 137. Seattle Seahawks: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma 138. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

Josh Ball, OT, Marshall 139. Cincinnati Bengals: D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina 140. Pittsburgh Steelers: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M 141. Los Angeles Rams: Jacob Harris, WR, UCF

Jacob Harris, WR, UCF 142. Green Bay Packers: Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss

Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss 143. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri 144. Kansas City Chiefs: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

1:16 p.m. - The latest action:

115. Dallas Cowboys: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU 116. New York Giants: Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa

Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa 117. Los Angeles Rams: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M 118. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke

Chris Rumph II, LB, Duke 119. Minnesota Vikings: Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State 120. New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma 121. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Smith, LB, UAB

Jordan Smith, LB, UAB 122. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU 123. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Zach McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech 124. Washington Football Team: John Bates, TE, Boise State

John Bates, TE, Boise State 125. Minnesota Vikings: Camryn Bynum, CB, California

Camryn Bynum, CB, California 126. Carolina Panthers: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State 127. Indianapolis Colts: Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

Kylen Granson, TE, SMU 128. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dan Moore, OT, Texas A&M

Dan Moore, OT, Texas A&M 129. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas 130. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

12:39 p.m. - Some of today's early picks in the fourth round:

106. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Jay Tufele, DT, USC 107. New York Jets: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina 108. Atlanta Falcons: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State 109. Tennessee Titans: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville 110. Cleveland Browns: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati 111. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane 112. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC 113. Detroit Lions: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue 114. Atlanta Falcons: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Noon - Commissioner Roger Goodell opens day three with a more casual look.