Fantasy Football top 10 quarterback rankings for 2022

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.
The highest scoring position is the quarterback position, however, quarterbacks are not typically first round draft selections. So once you get into the middle rounds of your draft, who are the top QBs on the board?
The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 quarterback rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 QBs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.
2022 Consensus fantasy football quarterback rankings
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
2021 Fantasy Points: 402
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 1st
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 403
2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
2021 Fantasy Points: 361
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 4th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 386
3. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
2021 Fantasy Points: 381
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 2nd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 354
4. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
2021 Fantasy Points: 239 (12 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 16th (12 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348
5. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
2021 Fantasy Points: 312
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 9th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348
6. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
2021 Fantasy Points: 300
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 10th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 344
7. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
2021 Fantasy Points: 314
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 9th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 311
8. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Bucs
2021 Fantasy Points: 374
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 3rd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 342
9. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos
2021 Fantasy Points: 242 (14 games)
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 15th (14 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 277
10. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
2021 Fantasy Points: 320
2021 Fantasy QB Ranking: 7th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 352