Report: Free agent Ezekiel Elliott's list of potential suitors includes Eagles

Are the Cowboys bracing for another DeMarco Murray situation?

DALLAS — Former Cowboys running back and free agent Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly narrowed down his options to three teams -- and Dallas fans may not like who's on the list.

Citing sources, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Elliott is now choosing between the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. Schefter added that the 27-year-old wants to have his decision made by the end of next week.

Elliott had previously been linked to teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential landing spots.

It's been just over a week since the Cowboys announced they would be parting ways with Elliott, who had become a fan favorite in his seven seasons with the team.

The decision to cut Elliott was a salary cap move as Dallas looked to clear up money at the official start of the offseason.

While Elliott is free to choose where he wants to go, signing with the Eagles would prove to be heartbreaking for Dallas as a fan favorite would turn into a hated NFC East rival.

And it wouldn't be the first time a well-liked Cowboys running back signed with Philadelphia.

Running back DeMarco Murray joined the Eagles in 2015 after spending four years with Dallas. In 2014, Murray had earned the rushing title and became an All-Pro player.

Murray, however, would only last one season with Philadelphia before he was traded to the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Wherever Elliott lands this offseason, he's already made it clear that he wants to wear the No. 15, which was his number when he played at Ohio State University.