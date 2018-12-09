It’s no surprise Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on hand for the Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert Tuesday night at AT&T Stadium, commonly dubbed “JerryWorld.”

It’s who sat in the seat immediately to Jones’ right that set the internet ablaze: Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

A photo appears to show Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys in April, alongside Jones in a suite for the sold-out concert in Arlington.

While the authenticity of the photo hasn’t been verified – and anything is possible on the internet – Bryant was seen in another photo with rapper DJ Khaled at the concert. He also sent multiple tweets about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s performance.

Bryant being buddy-buddy with his former boss five months after getting fired may seem odd, given Bryant’s animosity toward the Cowboys in that time. He famously ripped the organization and former teammates in a Twitter storm during the early portion of training camp.

It was Jones, however, who came out relatively unscathed in Bryant’s lambasting of his former employer, with whom he spent eight seasons.

Just last week, Bryant put Jones in a positive light on Twitter.

I love Jerry I honestly don’t think HE wanted me gone so I feel his pain https://t.co/a1SNt2JocA — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 10, 2018

“I love Jerry I honestly don’t think HE wanted me gone so I feel his pain,” he wrote in response to a tweet referencing Jones’ quick exit after the Cowboys’ embarrassing Week 1 loss in Carolina.

TMZ allegedly reached out to Bryant after the photo surfaced from the concert, and the former Cowboy told the outlet, “Me and Jerry was never on bad terms.”

Don’t expect Bryant and Jones’ mutual interest in a powerhouse concert as a sign of a reunion, though. The Cowboys’ decision to cut Bryant wasn’t just financially motivated. Parting ways with Dez, whose production dipped significantly in his last three years in Dallas, was part of catering the team’s offense to young quarterback Dak Prescott.

Plus, in the for-whatever-it's-worth department, there’s this: 105.3 The Fan radio host Gavin Dawson caught wind from a source that Bryant was telling fellow concert-goers that he was likely headed to New England – a team Bryant has publicly praised on multiple occasions this offseason.

Dez and Jerry were hanging out but a source tells me he was letting other people at the concert know he's probably going to New England. #Cowboys #Patriots #Dez https://t.co/Sj2jLCKbXk — Gavin Dawson 🕉 (@gavindawson) September 12, 2018

