RB Tony Pollard provides another dangerous weapon for Cowboys offense in win over Chargers

In a game involving Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler, Pollard was the best back on the field.

LOS ANGELES — Tony Pollard is fun. And Tony Pollard is very good. And he was vital in the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Chargers.

The Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the ball. A $160 million quarterback. An incredibly deep receiving corps. And two running backs who can make a difference in a football game.

And Pollard may just be the better back right now.

Pollard was sensational on Sunday, recording the third 100-yard rushing game of his career and the first since his rookie season in 2019.

The third-year running back out of Memphis has always been a back with a burst, but he showed that in full on Sunday, helping the Cowboys offense piece together multiple key drives.

The Cowboys 4th quarter field goal drive came largely on Pollard's back, as he had a 28-yard run and a 26-yard run to get the drive started.

He was also instrumental in the drive that ended with Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown run, starting it off with runs of 16 yards and 6 yards, and following those plays up with a 12 yard reception.

Pollard finished with 109 rushing yards, and another 31 through the air.