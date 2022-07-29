Watch: Dallas Cowboys WR T.J. Vasher hauls in spectacular one-handed catch in training camp

The former Texas Tech Red Raider was turning heads at Cowboys training camp with the highlight reel catch.

OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.J. Vasher turned heads Friday with arguably the catch of training camp thus far.

Vasher was lined up in man-on-man coverage in the red zone, ran a fade and hauled in a spectacular one-handed grab in the righthand corner of the end zone.

His highlight reel catch was met with "oohs" and "ahhs" from the peanut gallery in Oxnard, Cailfornia.

WFAA's Mike Leslie and Joe Trahan both got the catch on camera:

TJ Vasher - the catch of camp. pic.twitter.com/ithTH23Orj — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2022

Make a play T.J. Vasher. Helluva grab. pic.twitter.com/uYcKeQDft7 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 29, 2022

The 6-foot-5-inch wideout from Texas Tech has been a standout talent in the Cowboys' training camp thus far in 2022. He'll be fighting for the No. 5 wide receiver spot on the roster behind CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, rookie Jalen Tolbert and free agent signee James Washington.

ESPN Cowboys beat reporter Todd Archer has praised Vasher’s work in the offseason, and predicted the former Red Raider would surprise people camp arrived.

If Vasher keeps making grabs like this one in camp, expect him to snag a roster spot too.