Top 10 best games from Sean Lee during 11-year career with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys counted on Sean Lee to come up with big plays in the big games throughout his 11-year career as the team’s brainy middle linebacker.

DALLAS — Two-time Pro Bowl and former first-team All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee has decided to call it a career.

The former 2010 second-round pick from Penn State announced his retirement Monday, calling it quits after 11 seasons with the Cowboys. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] the value the linebacker had for over a decade.

"He's such a special guy," said Jones. "He's meant a lot to us. Great leader and a great football player."

Though Lee struggled with injuries, playing in 118 games and starting in 92 of them, he finished his career with 802 combined tackles.

Here are the 10 best games from Lee's career:

10. Jan. 15, 2017 vs. Green Bay Packers — In the first-ever postseason action of his career, Lee brought one of his better games as he provided the Cowboys with eight combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

However, the problem with the Cowboys that season was pass rush, and they didn't harry Aaron Rodgers enough to stave off a 34-31 upset at AT&T Stadium in the NFC divisional playoffs.

9. Sept. 20, 2015 at Philadelphia Eagles — In a game where the Cowboys needed everyone to step up with Tony Romo having broken his collarbone in the third quarter, Lee broke up two passes and picked off quarterback Sam Bradford.

In part thanks to Lee’s heroics, the Cowboys improbably started the season 2-0 with Romo out with a broken collarbone and receiver Dez Bryant out with a broken foot.

8. Dec. 15, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Rams — Lee was playing in his 14th consecutive game, a rarity for the former All-Pro who was often injured. By this point, Lee didn't have the same presence as he did earlier in his career.

For Christmastime, Cowboys fans got to see a blast from the past as Lee picked off quarterback Jared Goff and sacked him once to go along with his four combined tackles. The Cowboys beat the Rams 44-21 to keep their division title hopes alive.

7. Oct. 16, 2011 at New England Patriots — Dallas had a huge challenge coming out of their bye week facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

If not for Tom Brady's typical late-game heroics on a game-winning drive, Lee's interception, pass breakup, two tackles for loss, and 12 combined tackles would have been good enough to preserve a Cowboys victory. Instead, the Cowboys were facing a living legend, and they took the L, 20-16.

6. Dec. 7, 2015 at Washington — Lee was living in the backfield for the Cowboys' NFC East arch-rivals with two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack to go along with his 13 combined tackles. Lee even managed to tag Kirk Cousins with a quarterback hit.

"If I could find a way to hook electrodes to Sean Lee, I wouldn't have to pay an electric bill for a year." — Brad Sham — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 28, 2020

The Cowboys' stout defense led by Lee provided Dallas with a 19-16 win on Monday Night Football from FedEx Field.

5. Sept. 29, 2013 at San Diego Chargers — Yes, Virginia, the Chargers used to play in San Diego, and Lee had one of his most impressive outings with a career-high 18 combined tackles, 15 of them solo.

Lee also intercepted quarterback Philip Rivers, returning the takeaway for a touchdown, and recorded a tackle for loss. His great play wasn't bolstered by the rest of the defense, and San Diego prevailed 30-21 over the Cowboys to drop them to 2-2 on the season.

4. Dec. 10, 2017 at New York Giants — The Cowboys had edged Washington on Thursday Night Football the previous week to snap a three-game losing streak brought on by the inevitable suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, they needed every win they could muster in the tight NFC wild-card race.

The Giants had re-inserted Eli Manning into the starting lineup after a one-game flirtation with Geno Smith, and Steve Spagnuolo was New York's interim coach. Lee did not let the Cowboys down as he collected 18 combined tackles, 10 of them solo, a tackle for loss, and an interception in the 30-10 victory.

3. Sept. 26, 2011 vs. Washington — Romo was playing in his first game after breaking his ribs and puncturing his lung the week prior at San Francisco, and the offense was anemic. It took six Dan Bailey field goals for the Cowboys to knock off Washington 18-16.

They wouldn't have had a chance if Lee didn't play lights out with an interception, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups, a tackle for loss, and eight combined tackles.

2. Oct. 27, 2013 at Detroit Lions — The Cowboys lost by a point, but it was not due to Lee failing to procure takeaways. The two-time Pro Bowler intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford twice and provided two pass breakups along with his 10 combined tackles.

Fun fact: #Cowboys LB Sean Lee is 1/6 active defenders from the 2010 NFL Draft who earned first-team All-Pro. https://t.co/Ty6fMWXNjN — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 17, 2020

However, it was receiver Calvin Johnson who had the monster game that the Cowboys couldn't stop with 329 receiving yards as Detroit edged Dallas 31-30.

1. Dec. 5, 2010 at Indianapolis Colts — In the scope of Lee's career, this was the best game, and in his rookie season, it also served as a preview of what was to come. The second-round pick from Penn State had two key interceptions of eventual Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, returning one of them for a touchdown.

Lee's interception in overtime set up the Cowboys at the Colts' 36-yard line, leading to a game-winning field goal from David Buehler. The Cowboys' faint playoff hopes were technically alive after the 38-35 win.