DALLAS – After seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Cole Beasley is heading to the Buffalo Bills.

His new contract is worth a reported four years and $29 million, according to contracts database Spotrac.

The free agent wideout tweeted confirmation of the news shortly after reports started surfacing, including by WFAA Sports’ Mike Leslie.

“I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together,” he wrote. “Thanks to the jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go!”

It had long been rumored that the SMU product could be on his way out when it appeared his salary demands – reportedly $20 million in guaranteed money – would exceed what the Cowboys wanted to play for a slot receiver.

He had expressed his frustrations with people “telling him what he’s worth.”

His last contract in Dallas paid him $13.6 million over four years. It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the $29 million on his Bills contract was guaranteed.

Beasley, who turns 30 next month, was an integral part of the Cowboys’ unexpected success in the 2016 rookie campaign of Dak Prescott, hauling in 75 catches and 833 yards on 98 targets. After a dip in production in 2017 (36 catches, 344 yards and four touchdowns), he returned to form in 2018 with 65 catches for 672 yards.

