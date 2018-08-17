America got its first real glimpse of Jason Witten’s life after football Thursday night, as the Cowboys legend made his broadcast debut in a preseason edition of Monday Night Football.
Witten was the analyst in the booth alongside veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for a game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets.
It didn’t take long for the internet to weigh in on Witten the broadcaster. And the majority opinion is that Witten isn't in midseason form. (Don't see embedded tweets? Go here.)
An early trend that irked several Twitter users was Witten’s lack of eye contact with the camera – and thus the viewer. Instead, the rookie analyst awkwardly locked eyes with Tessitore on a number of occasions.
Witten’s analysis of the (boring) game was riddled with uncomfortable pauses, too – something this writer thought improved in the second half as Wit shook off the first-timer jitters.
The feedback on Witten’s appearance ran the gamut. Some opined that the former tight end – known by many as a handsome dude – looked sharp in the booth in a fitted suit and a mysteriously-fresh head of hair.
Others thought Witten may have ordered a size too small in the dress shirt department.
It took just seconds for Witten to become the talk of Twitter, and it wasn’t about his broadcast style. In his opening segment, the former Cowboy gave Jets quarterback Sam Darnold the ultimate compliment: Comparing him to Witten’s longtime teammate and best bud, Tony Romo.
The comparison came when Witten was breaking down Darnold’s mobility in the pocket – a staple of Romo’s game.
Romo, of course, preceded Witten in making the leap to primetime broadcasting. Romo took the lead analyst job at CBS after hanging it up following the 2016-17 season. He went to the broadcast booth after Dak Prescott usurped the starting QB job in Dallas during a 13-3 regular season run.
Romo was lauded from the get-go for his smooth delivery, rare enthusiasm and unique insight. Witten, not so much. But hey, it's only preseason.