America got its first real glimpse of Jason Witten’s life after football Thursday night, as the Cowboys legend made his broadcast debut in a preseason edition of Monday Night Football.

Witten was the analyst in the booth alongside veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore for a game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets.

It didn’t take long for the internet to weigh in on Witten the broadcaster. And the majority opinion is that Witten isn't in midseason form. (Don't see embedded tweets? Go here.)

Soooo @espn...

You’re telling me NO ONE else auditioned better than Jason Witten.

Like, not ONE person. At all. #NFLPreseason #NYJvsWAS — Louie Del Rio (@LouieFOXIL) August 17, 2018

Why does Jason witten look like he’s being forced to do this lol — Kyle Herman (@asvpkb) August 17, 2018

Seriosuly is Jason Witten taking a dump? What is going on? — Nate Denny (@Nate_Denny) August 17, 2018

Not feeling Jason Witten so far .. — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 17, 2018

An early trend that irked several Twitter users was Witten’s lack of eye contact with the camera – and thus the viewer. Instead, the rookie analyst awkwardly locked eyes with Tessitore on a number of occasions.

Watching Jason Witten talk on MNF makes me cringe, he doesn’t look at the camera ever.... he just talks to the other guy never looking anywhere else 😑🙄 — Preston Woodard (@uherrick) August 16, 2018

Jason Witten is so intense talking to Tessitore it makes the convo awkward — Nick (@Nick_Petrini) August 17, 2018

Jason Witten’s eye contact got me feeling uncomfortable — Dickie (@DickieMane) August 17, 2018

Witten’s analysis of the (boring) game was riddled with uncomfortable pauses, too – something this writer thought improved in the second half as Wit shook off the first-timer jitters.

Really enjoying Jason Witten’s 30+ seconds of silence between sentences. Excellent commentating 🤢 — patricc (@paddylew) August 17, 2018

The feedback on Witten’s appearance ran the gamut. Some opined that the former tight end – known by many as a handsome dude – looked sharp in the booth in a fitted suit and a mysteriously-fresh head of hair.

Where in the hell did Jason Witten get all this hair?!? Whatever he’s on, I need it ASAP!!! pic.twitter.com/bcUYIYwNyC — Terry Robbins (@TerryRobbins76) August 17, 2018

Jason Witten has too much hair. — Biggiemania (@bsperk02) August 17, 2018

Others thought Witten may have ordered a size too small in the dress shirt department.

#NYJvsWAS Jason Witten bustin' out of his shirt lmao — Shaped like a 🦈 (@laurelturtle) August 17, 2018

Jason Witten probably should went up a size on the shirt tonight. Can’t even lift his arms 😂 pic.twitter.com/H1EbxCxOGL — Chris Nobert (@the_big_sjo) August 17, 2018

It took just seconds for Witten to become the talk of Twitter, and it wasn’t about his broadcast style. In his opening segment, the former Cowboy gave Jets quarterback Sam Darnold the ultimate compliment: Comparing him to Witten’s longtime teammate and best bud, Tony Romo.

This is wild. On his first assignment with MNF, Jason Witten compares Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold to ... who else but Tony Romo. pic.twitter.com/0YUWFavIRo — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 16, 2018

The comparison came when Witten was breaking down Darnold’s mobility in the pocket – a staple of Romo’s game.

Romo, of course, preceded Witten in making the leap to primetime broadcasting. Romo took the lead analyst job at CBS after hanging it up following the 2016-17 season. He went to the broadcast booth after Dak Prescott usurped the starting QB job in Dallas during a 13-3 regular season run.

Romo was lauded from the get-go for his smooth delivery, rare enthusiasm and unique insight. Witten, not so much. But hey, it's only preseason.

