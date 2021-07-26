Oxnard notes: 5 takeaways from Sunday’s action at Cowboys camp

The Dallas Cowboys have concluded their first weekend of practices in California, with the coaches and staff digging in on evaluating the roster.

OXNARD, Calif — The Dallas Cowboys held their third practice of training camp Sunday at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys' passing game had another productive day, and Dallas enjoyed a visit from a former legend.

Here are the highlights of the day:

1. Schultz had a good day

The former 2018 fourth-round tight end from Stanford hauled in catches from quarterback Dak Prescott in the team portion of practice, with Schultz showing that he is picking up where he left off in 2020. Schultz has shown the ability to work the middle of the field and provide an adequate outlet for Prescott when bigger things are unavailable downfield.

Dak to Schultz over the middle.

Save for one drop, 86 having a good day.#CC21 pic.twitter.com/yTIA9PVeO7 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 25, 2021

With the Cowboys replete with firepower at running back and receiver, tight end is the more low-key perimeter group. However, the play from Schultz may help Dallas burn opposing defenses when they choose to shut down the run and the wideouts. Schultz's lone error was he did drop a sure completion.

2. Gallup found separation

Wideout Michael Gallup made plays against second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs that displayed his ability to find separation against a defense's top cornerback. Gallup managed to get open on a go route on the left side against Diggs. However, Prescott overthrew Gallup.

The fourth-year receiver was still able to get open despite Diggs guarding him, which is an encouraging sign for Dallas’ hopes of having an elite trio at wide receiver.

Gallup is at the point in his career where the experience is melding with his athletic ability, and he is another pass catcher on the roster that is taking advantage of extra reps with Amari Cooper still working his way back slowly on the sidelines.

3. Wilson is also taking advantage

Cedrick Wilson had a career game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of 2020 with five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The breakout game proved that Prescott could find anyone who was willing to get open and catch the football.

With Cooper missing time, the reps and chances to work with Prescott continue to trickle down the depth chart. Wilson seized his opportunities with Prescott Sunday. Although he may not be the No. 1 receiver, despite what his new jersey may say, the 2018 sixth-round pick is continuing his development as a reliable target as he enters his contract year.

4. Tyron Smith is back in shape

The All-Pro left tackle took on an assortment of Cowboys pass rushers in practice. Whether it was Randy Gregory, Ron'Dell Carter, or Bradlee Anae, Smith displayed his shutdown abilities against oncoming edge rushers.

In 2020, the Cowboys benefited from just two games with Smith protecting Prescott's blindside. Through three practices, it appears that Smith is back to his stellar form, which can only help the Cowboys' prolific offense as it will provide more time for Prescott.

5. A Hall of Fame QB watched practice

Troy Aikman stopped by Cowboys practice and took in the atmosphere. It only makes sense as the three-time Super Bowl champion does have a home in Southern California.

Troy Aikman stopped by ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ Training Camp on Sunday; spoke with media after practice. Troy said that Jimmy Johnson asking him to present Jimmy into Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors of Troy’s career. @ProFootballHOF⁩ ⁦@NFLonFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/hW5iUJDh9f — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) July 25, 2021

Aikman wasn't just chatting with the media, as the NFL on FOX A-team color commentator also spent time with owner Jerry Jones as the duo observed practice from the perch. Aikman also talked about Prescott's comeback season, stating that he expects Prescott to hold up against the hits and have "an outstanding season."