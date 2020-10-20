Live updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Are you ready for some football?

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are looking to start a new era Monday night at AT&T Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals as Andy Dalton takes over at quarterback for an injured Dak Prescott.

Meanwhile, this will be Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's first time playing in North Texas as a pro.

First quarter

Cowboys start out on defense and the Cardinals go three-and-out.

Cowboys go three-and-out.