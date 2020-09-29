Jerry Jones talks quarterbacks, makes comparison between Prescott, Mahomes and Wilson

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys made headlines this week with his comments, as he compared his quarterback to two of the league's best.

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 1-2 start, after their 38-31 loss Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ordinarily, owner Jerry Jones would share his thoughts with a congregation of media members outside the Cowboys locker room immediately after the game. But amid COVID-19, that is not a reality.

Now, the first time the public gets to hear what the owner thinks about his team's most recent game comes on Tuesday mornings on his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan.

And again, he made headlines this week with his comments, as he compared his quarterback to two of the league's best.

When asked about play of defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City on Monday Night Football, Jones compared Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson to Dallas' Dak Prescott.

"Yes," Jones said when asked if he sees a gap between the Chiefs and his Cowboys. "I see a team that is clicking. They're the Super Bowl champs. And they look like they've gotten better."

Then he got into quarterback talk.

"Their quarterback [Mahomes], I think he's playing at the highest level, now, because of his, frankly as much as his natural ability to make plays, his mobility. This guy is very quick, and elusive, and can get in and out of situations with his feet and buy time," Jones said. "The quarterback we played Sunday [Wilson] is of that kind of nature. He has great ability to get in and out, and then make the play."

Jones then addressed Prescott's performance at the end of Sunday's game.

"That play Dak made at the end of the game, that got intercepted, was the result of Dak's mobility, that let him get that ball off -- that was really great, and outstanding," Jones said.

"Well, these guys do that, they have that ability a lot. They are very quick-footed, and they have a unique ability to possibly take their eyes away from the field for a minute, and then immediately focus back and see," Jones said. "Romo had that. And so, he can turn his back on it, and turn around, hand-eye, and get it done quick. And so those are things that show up, and that's what showing up with these guys -- they're buying time with their instincts and their feet."

Prescott and the Cowboys, however, are in a much different spot than the Chiefs and Seahawks, who are both 3-0.