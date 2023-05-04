Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will be featured in a new documentary, report says

Variety reports the NFL, Skydance and the Cowboys are partnering on a documentary.

DALLAS — Love or hate Jerry Jones at the helm of your Dallas Cowboys, you can't deny one thing: He's entertaining.

The Cowboys owner keeps "America's Team" constantly in the headlines, and he's kept the club's value soaring since he purchased the team in 1989.

So it's no surprise that Jones, his family and the overall Cowboys ecosystem are ripe for a documentary.

And now, Skydance Sports is working with the NFL to put that together, according to a report from Variety.

“We are incredibly excited to create a thrilling ride through one of the most memorable and high-powered turnarounds in football history," Ross Ketover, senior executive at NFL Films, said in the Variety report. "Launching this first series with Skydance Sports marks a momentous occasion for our partnership as we build the premiere sports studio of the future."

The "memorable and high-powered" turnaround Ketover mentioned is the Cowboys era under Jones. Yes, Dallas became "America's Team" long before Jones bought the club. But the Cowboys struggled through the 1980s, and Jones bought the team for $140 million.

The Cowboys are now worth around $8 billion, according to Forbes' most recent valuation.

Don't get too excited. If you want the inside scoop on some more recent Cowboys controversies, including the paternity suit Jones is facing, it likely won't be found in this documentary.

The series is a joint venture between Skydance Media and the NFL, presumably with the full backing of the Cowboys.

Charlotte Jones, Jerry Jones' daughter, called it a "true honor" to partner with Skydance and NFL Films "on this very special and deeply personal project."