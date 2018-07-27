OXNARD, Calif. – Just as reports surfaced that Dez Bryant could be honing in on a deal with a new team, the former Cowboys wideout started blasting his old team on Twitter.

In a response to a SiriusXM tweet theorizing that Bryant may have made things difficult for Dak Prescott last year in Dallas, Bryant said it was actually “garbage a-- playcalling.”

“Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks,” he wrote in the expletive-laden tweet.

In a second tweet, Bryant called Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “clueless” and threw star middle linebacker Sean Lee under the bus, calling him a “snake.”

“Jerry was the only one who was clueless,” he wrote. “[It] was planned to get me out, ask Travis [Frederick] and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee.”

He expounded upon that later, saying he "never thought" he and Lee had a problem but that he "found out [Lee] was also behind" his exit.

Bryant didn’t have a known beef with Frederick or Lee specifically during his tenure in Dallas, but took a shot at a collective group of players he called “Garrett guys” on his way out the door.

In a series of other tweets, Bryant implied he was no longer “suffering” now that he’s out of Dallas and called some Cowboys fans “disloyal.”

The epic tweet storm did include an endorsement of several Cowboys, players, including Prescott.

"I can't tag everyone but you know who you are, No. 1 supporters and still am," he wrote. "I want them to achieve everything they've got their mind on."

Last thing... I always been @dak @EzekielElliott @Bease11 @TerranceWill2 I can’t tag everyone but you know who you are # 1 supporters and still am.. I want them to achieve everything they got they mind on — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Less than an hour before Bryant’s Twitter rant began, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the former All-Pro receiver may be closing in on a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant and the organization had been working on scheduling a meeting, Rapoport said.

Sources: The #Browns and FA WR Dez Bryant have mutual interest and the team is working on scheduling a visit with him. Monday would be a logistical day, if not sooner. This could be a match. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2018

Ironically enough, Jason Witten – a longtime teammate of Bryant's – published an article for ESPN.com Friday morning calling Twitter "NFL locker room poison" and suggesting players not look at their mentions on the social network.

