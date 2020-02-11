Game updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are starting quarterback Ben DiNucci against Philadelphia Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a win in Philadelphia Sunday as the 2-5 team takes on the 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles with Ben DiNucci at quarterback.

The quarterback is the Cowboys' third starter this season after injuries sidelined both Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton.

First quarter

Dallas receives the kickoff. They start at their own 22.

Greg Zuerlein kicks a 49-yard field goal to score first in the game. Dallas 3, Philly 0.

DiNucci leads the #Cowboys to points on his first drive.

Cowboys have hardly led any games this season.

So, there’s that.#DALvsPHI #DallasCowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 2, 2020

Donovan Wilson sacks Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz and recovers the fumble. Dallas has the ball back.

The 'Boys make it to the red zone, but DiNucci holds onto the ball too long and gets sacked, and then he fumbles. Philly now has the ball back.

DiNucci has fumbled the ball 3 times in his short Cowboys career. He finally loses one and Eagles recover.#DallasCowboys #DALvsPHI @wfaa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 2, 2020

Wentz passes to Jalen Reagor for a short touchdown pass. PAT is good. 7-3 Philadelphia.

Second quarter

The Dallas defense recovers another fumble but fails to score.

On the next Dallas drive, Greg Zuerlein hits another field goal to make it a one-point ball game, 7-6 Philadelphia.

Trevon Diggs intercepted a pass from Wentz with 2:14 left in the half and now Dallas has the ball back before having to kick off to start the second half.

Dallas goes three-and-out, failing to capitalize on the turnover.

Philadelphia goes three-and-out, and Dallas takes the field with 22 seconds left in the half.

From 59 yards out, Greg Zuerlein hits his third field goal of the night. The score is 9-7 Dallas to end the half.