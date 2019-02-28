DeMarcus Ware hasn’t suited up for the Cowboys since 2013, but he still knows how to get Cowboys fans riled up.

The Cowboys all-time sacks leader says he’s feeling “inspired” by the news that fellow legend Jason Witten is coming out of retirement to play for Dallas in 2019.

In a surely in-jest video posted to Twitter, Ware played the nostalgia card and mentioned bringing Tony Romo out of the broadcast booth (which isn’t happening) to bring the band back together.

Ware, sporting a generic NFL hat, claimed Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and former Broncos teammate Von Miller reached out about their respective team bringing the beloved alumnus back.

“I have been working out,” Ware said, unable to hold back a big grin. “And I do feel good.”

Then he posed the question: “Do y’all think I should come back?”

Ware likely isn't in a position where he could be coaxed back to the gridiron. Still, current Cowboys showed they'd accept the 36-year-old into the "Hot Boyz."

The Cowboys do need help at defensive end after the suspension to Randy Gregory – who happens to wear D-Ware’s No. 94 jersey – and the likely departure of David Irving for one reason or another.

Lawrence, the lynchpin of the defensive line the past two seasons, is likely headed for a massive payday or another franchise tag so the Cowboys can retain his services.

Ware recorded 117 sacks in a Cowboys uniform before being released and signing with Denver in 2014. He won a Super Bowl as a Bronco in 2016.

He signed a one-day contract with Dallas in April of 2017 so he could retire a Cowboy.

So, should DeMarcus Ware come back?