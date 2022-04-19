Former Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested in Frisco, police say

Wilson faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, but his attorney has disputed the allegations on his behalf.

FRISCO, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested last week in Frisco on an assault charge, police and Wilson's attorney confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.

Wilson faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, but his attorney has disputed the allegations on his behalf.

“Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault,” attorney Toby Shook said. “We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

Wilson was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent four seasons playing for the Cowboys. After brief stints in Kansas City and Jacksonville, Wilson signed with the Carolina Panthers in March.

The Panthers in a statement to WCNC in Charlotte confirmed Wilson's arrest but declined to comment further.

More information about the background of the assault charge was not released Tuesday.

WFAA has submitted a public information request to gather more information and will update this article.

This is not the first time Wilson has been arrested in Frisco.

In 2017, when he was playing for the Cowboys, he was arrested for two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Frisco. Police said Wilson "intentionally backed his truck into a female while parking, then brandished a rifle at another man."

According to an affidavit, Wilson told the officer, "I had rage," when asked why he took a gun out of his truck.

Wilson was initially booked into the Frisco jail but posted $10,000 bond for each count and was released after the 2017 incident. A grand jury later declined to indict Wilson.