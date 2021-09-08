Cowboys’ WR Michael Gallup seeking all-around success in contract year

The former 2018 third-round pick from Colorado State is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

OXNARD, Calif. — Michael Gallup is entering a contract year.

The former 2018 third-round pick from Colorado State is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Through 46 career games, 35 of which he started, Gallup has provided Dallas with 158 catches for 2,457 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Most of Gallup's yards and scores have come off of big plays. For 2021, the 25-year-old seeks to complete the process as a receiver who can do it all in Kellen Moore's offense.

"Me going to the inside, that's a whole different route tree than playing outside," Gallup said. "So, for me, nitpicking little things, coming out of my breaks a little bit tighter when I'm on the inside, or just knowing who I need to block or if I need to talk to the quarterback about something — just making sure we have that connection that he sees I know what's going on without him actually having to tell me anything."

#Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told @1053thefan they have no interest in trading Michael Gallup.

If health and ability can cooperate, the Cowboys will have a potent trio with Gallup, Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, and second-year CeeDee Lamb all able to excel in the slot and on the outside.

"They're not going to be able to follow you everywhere," said Gallup. "They're going to have to change defenses up. Having all of us being able to play in the slot like that, that's pretty big time for just our wide receiver corps in general."

Gallup, who had about four routes he ran in college, has played primarily on the outside for Dallas. Moving to the slot has been a learning curve for the 6-1, 198-pound wideout. Naturally, Gallup can ask Cooper for advice, but he hasn't limited himself to just older or more successful players. Gallup has also pegged Cedrick Wilson, his "best friend on the team," and Lamb for advice on how to play inside.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says Michael Gallup is primarily an "outside No. 1 receiver," but they have moved him inside some.



"I expect him to take a big leap this year."

Playing inside has also given Gallup a better perspective for when he does play in his more natural spot on the outside.

Said Gallup: "It's helped me be more aware of where I'm at on the field, what I need to accomplish, and how I need to do it."

In a quest to show the rest of the NFL how versatile he can be, Gallup may end up earning himself a decent second contract, whether in Dallas or elsewhere in 2022. If the natural deep ball receiver can add proficiency in the short and intermediate game, it will help the Cowboys offense return to the heights once achieved before quarterback Dak Prescott broke his leg on Oct. 11, 2020.