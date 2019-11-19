DALLAS —

The Dallas Cowboys took time out of their preparation for the New England Patriots Tuesday to serve an early Thanksgiving meal to the clients at the Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center.

For the 16th season, Cowboys players donned the red aprons of the Salvation Army and went table to table with trays of food for the men, women, and children at the shelter with Thanksgiving cuisine.

"It's very special coming here," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "These guys are really excited to see us every time we come out the door and get a standing ovation. They're big fans and they really appreciate us being here."

For tight end Jason Witten, the event is even more significant in 2019 given the fact he was out of football and in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth a year ago. When he got back into pro football, the outreach event was one that he circled on his calendar.

"This is one that I think has always been special to be a part of," said Witten. "Come here, put a smile on these guys' faces amidst all the challenges going on in their lives. It's pretty special and I think, during the holiday season, to see all of these fans as we go on this run puts a smile on my face."

The players also fed off the support and enthusiasm from the clients, who are almost always Cowboys fans.

"The energy is great, the enthusiasm, the love, the support that they give to all of us as Cowboys, as players is tremendous," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "We thank them and we wanted to show that love and that support back."

The easy takeaway when helping the underprivileged and underserved, especially for those involved in all visible aspects of the Cowboys organization, is to count one's blessings. However, executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson appreciates the partnership with the Salvation Army because it shows the players, with the visibility and platform that comes with their sport, just what power they have in making a difference.

"I think what the Salvation Army gives to us, as much as they give other people, is hope and inspiration," Anderson said. "I think for us as an organization, as a team and as players, it's easy to get caught up in the day to day of what we do and not step back and appreciate all that we're blessed with and all that we have and all that we actually have the power to do.

"The Salvation Army gives us that ability to use who we are and the visibility to make an impact in the community that is bigger and greater than we can do on our own."

Essilor Vision even partnered up with the Cowboys and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams to the clients, making the event more than just a celebrity-laden lunch.

With Dallas playing two games in the span of a week starting Sunday at New England and then on Thanksgiving at home with the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium, Witten appreciates the perspective helping out the Salvation Army provides in the midst of a consequential part of the 6-4 team's push towards a second consecutive NFC East title.

"You realize there is a life out there and so many different challenges," Witten explained. "And I think more than anything to kind of be a shining light for them. It kind of hits me hard just because so many of these women are in this room. Those are things that are real life and you go through.

"So, an autograph, being around the Cowboys, you realize what this team, what this organization does for so many people in the North Texas community."

