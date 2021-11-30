Cowboys QB Dak Prescott nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

After feasting with the pass attack on Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys may not have pulled off the win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, but quarterback Dak Prescott is getting recognition for his prolific passing.

Prescott has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for Week 12. The two-time Pro Bowler completed 32 passes on 47 attempts for 375 yards, two touchdowns, and only took one sack along with his 106.2 passer rating. Prescott was operating without two of his top-3 receivers in Amari Cooper – who was out due to being placed in COVID protocol – and CeeDee Lamb, who could not clear concussion protocol to play.

The former 2016 fourth-round pick from Mississippi State is the only losing quarterback up for nomination. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who went 24-of-39 for 373 yards and a touchdown in the Thanksgiving win for Las Vegas against Dallas, is up for consideration.

Rookie Mac Jones, who led the New England Patriots to a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, completed 23 passes on 33 attempts for 310 yards and two touchdowns with a 123.2 passer rating.

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan they are so fortunate to have #Dak as their quarterback. Says they feel good that he is "upright" and will be surrounded by a supporting cast getting over injuries. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 26, 2021

FedEx NFL Ground Player of the Week nominees include Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who had 28 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers; and San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, who churned 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans can vote for their nominees through Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

FedEx will also make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This is the first time in #Dak's career he had at least 375 passing yards, 0 INT, 1 sack or fewer, and the #Cowboys lost:



9/8/19 — NYG, 35-17 — W

9/20/21 — ATL, 40-39 — W

11/17/19 — @ DET, 35-27 — W

11/25/21 — RAI, 33-36 — L-OT — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 26, 2021

Prescott won the FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week awards in Week 6 for Dallas' 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots and in Week 10 for the Cowboys' 43-3 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots game was Prescott's most prolific outing of the season as he tallied 445 yards passing, the most against the Patriots at home since 2000 when the Bill Belichick era began.

In Week 12, the Cowboys fell 36-33 in overtime, dropping to 7-4 on the season. Dallas gets back in action on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.