Cowboys to hold practices at The Star that are free and open to the public

The practices will be held on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

FRISCO, Texas — If you missed training camp at Oxnard, here's your chance to check out the Dallas Cowboys as they get ready for the 2022 season.

The Cowboys announced on Monday that the team will be holding training camp practices at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco later this month.

And best of all, the practices are free and open to the public!

The practices are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. on both days.

Before the Tuesday practice begins, owner Jerry Jones will deliver remarks to the crowd at the Ford Center at 5:15 p.m. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play two preseason games before returning to North Texas. Dallas will take on the Denver Broncos this Saturday, Aug. 13, and the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 20.