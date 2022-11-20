Cowboys take commanding 23-3 lead over Vikings at half

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher made a 60-yard field goal to end the first half.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just when you think you have the Dallas Cowboys figured out... you don't.

After blowing a 14-point lead last week in Green Bay, the Cowboys are on the road again for a Week 11 clash against the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas (6-3) and Minnesota (8-1) is the only matchup in Week 11 to feature two NFC teams with winning records.

At halftime, it's been all Cowboys.

Dallas leads, 23-3, thanks to kicker Brett Maher's three field goals (27, 53, 60) and the two-headed monster at running back.

Ezekiel Elliott returned to the lineup Sunday, after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. Zeke has looked fresh in his first game since Week 7.

Late in the first quarter, Zeke scored the first touchdown of the game with a one-yard run on 3rd & Goal. It was Elliott's fifth touchdown run of the season and his fourth in his last three games played.

Late in the second quarter, Tony Pollard caught a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott and sprinted into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys totaled 249 yards of offense in the first half. Elliott and Pollard combined for 131.

Cowboys defensive game-wrecker Micah Parsons made his presence felt in the first half with two sacks. He has 10 sacks and three forced fumbles through 9 ½ games.

The NFL should just hand him the Defense Player of the Year Award on Monday. It's a formality at this point.

On Minnesota's opening drive, Parsons strip-sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Dallas took over deep in Vikings territory but had to settle for a field goal.

The Vikings (were expected to) present one of the toughest tests of the year for the Cowboys defense.

Powered by running back Dalvin Cook and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson -- who made the catch of the year (decade!?) last week in a win over the Buffalo Bills -- the Vikings normally potent offense has been shut down by Parsons, coordinator Dan Quinn and the Cowboys defense.

Jefferson has been relatively kept in check with three catches for 33 yards.

Run defense has been a focal point for the Cowboys this week, after the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers gashed the Cowboys defense for more than 200 yards rushing in back-to-back games.

In the first half, the Cowboys held Cook and the Vikings to 48 yards rushing on eight carries (5.3 yards per carry).